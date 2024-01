KARACHI - A fire broke out in a cardboard fac­tory located in SITE area of Karachi on Saturday morning. Rescue teams with the help of six vehicles of fire brigade were struggling to control the raging fire in the factory near Lal Masjid. The authorities de­clared an emergency and sum­moned more water hydrants to the site of the factory blaze. The workers of various wel­fare departments were also involved in relief activities.