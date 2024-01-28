Foreign ministry to set up counter at Sialkot: SCCI

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Gha­foor Malik said that Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar had accepted their demand to set up a Ministry of Foreign Affairs counter at the BFC Si­alkot for attestation of trade-related documents. In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the Sialkot chamber had advocated for the inclu­sion of federal government depart­ments, such as FBR, PSW, WAPDA, SNGPL, and notably an attestation counter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to enhance facilitation for Si­alkot exporters. “I emphasized these considerations during various meet­ings with key stakeholders, including the Punjab Chief Minister, Minister Industries Punjab, Secretary Indus­tries Punjab, and notably, in a meet­ing with Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on January 2, 2024, wherein the Prime Minister prom­ised to incorporate federal govern­ment departments into Business Fa­cilitation Centres (BFCs),” he added.

He said that the Prime Minister had ordered the ministries concerned to establish counters of PSW, FBR/Cus­toms, Power Distribution Companies, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines at all BFCs across Punjab. “In a significant breakthrough, the Prime Minister has also sanctioned the establishment of an additional counter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs only at BFC Sialkot