Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Foreign ministry to set up counter at Sialkot: SCCI

Our Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Gha­foor Malik said that Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar had accepted their demand to set up a Ministry of Foreign Affairs counter at the BFC Si­alkot for attestation of trade-related documents. In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the Sialkot chamber had advocated for the inclu­sion of federal government depart­ments, such as FBR, PSW, WAPDA, SNGPL, and notably an attestation counter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to enhance facilitation for Si­alkot exporters. “I emphasized these considerations during various meet­ings with key stakeholders, including the Punjab Chief Minister, Minister Industries Punjab, Secretary Indus­tries Punjab, and notably, in a meet­ing with Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on January 2, 2024, wherein the Prime Minister prom­ised to incorporate federal govern­ment departments into Business Fa­cilitation Centres (BFCs),” he added.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

He said that the Prime Minister had ordered the ministries concerned to establish counters of PSW, FBR/Cus­toms, Power Distribution Companies, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines at all BFCs across Punjab. “In a significant breakthrough, the Prime Minister has also sanctioned the establishment of an additional counter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs only at BFC Sialkot

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024