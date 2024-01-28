‘Game changer’: Gene therapy offers hope for children born deaf

PARIS - A gene therapy that has allowed several children born deaf to hear for the first time is being hailed as a “game changer” that raises hopes of the first new treatment for hereditary deafness in decades. Several medical teams around the world are trialling the procedure, which focuses on a rare genetic mutation that affects only a small number of the 26 million people with congenital deafness globally. But several success stories announced this week are already being seen as a turning point. On Tuesday, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia revealed that 11-year-old Aissam Dam, who was born deaf, was now “literally hearing sound for the first time in his life”. Aissam still has mild-to-moderate hearing loss, and may never learn to talk because the brain’s window for acquiring speech closes around the age of five. But a trial in China, the results of which were announced in The Lancet journal on Thursday, tested a similar treatment on six younger children.