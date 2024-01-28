Hub industrialists demand smooth gas, water supply

KARACHI - Production units in the Hub Industrial Area of Balo­chistan have been struggling to keep running due to high energy costs, disruptive gas supply and water shortages.

The manufacturers have complained that in an era of competition, the govern­ments around the world are facilitating the industries through provision of subsi­dised and uninterrupted en­ergy, but the situation in Pak­istan is the opposite, where energy costs have skyrock­eted and their availability has become a major issue due to shrinking reserves and no planning to increase production. Balochistan has a very narrow industrial base, and the Hub district is the only area which houses a large number of industries because of its close vicinity to Karachi, the economic and industrial centre of Pakistan.

Industrialists have long been urging authorities to tackle critical issues affecting their output. They have been calling for consistent gas supply with proper pressure, improved road connectivity between Karachi and Hub, apart from rehabilitation of the deteriorating infrastruc­ture in the industrial zone.

According to them, Hub In­dustrial Area is providing jobs to the locals, especially youth, but the authorities were not ensuring its smooth func­tioning. The industrial area, spanning 1,300 acres and housing around 200 national and multinational industries, faces numerous challenges, including energy and water shortages. Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Ismail Suttar stressed the importance of ad­dressing these issues. He un­derscored the need to ensure proper gas supply, highlight­ing that new gas connections are not being provided, and industrialists are being forced to opt for Regasified Lique­fied Natural Gas (RLNG) con­nections at a higher cost. Ac­cording to Suttar, RLNG costs Rs3,950 per mmBtu (million British thermal units), while local gas costs only Rs1,350 per mmBtu. He lamented that Balochistan produces approximately 18% to 20% natural gas but only 6% is provided to the province.