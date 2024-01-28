Sunday, January 28, 2024
ICJ should give a blunt decision against Israel:Shaukat Virk

Our Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore   -  Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the International Court of Justice should give a blunt decision against Israel. The powerful forces of the world, including the Secretary General of the United Nations, should remember that delay in providing justice to the oppressed and defeated Palestinian nation is definitely tantamount to darkness. “The International Court of Justice is certain to hold hearings against Israel on a daily basis, while serving as a lesson to the fascist leadership of the illegitimate state. It is not enough to reject Israel’s request. The ICJ must make a clear decision against the genocide in Gaza, while the international conscience must guard it. In one of his statements,”he said. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the martyrdom of more than 30,000 Palestinians in three months is a tragedy for all humanity. He said that thousands of infants in Gaza do not have milk and young children do not have adequate food. Israel also bombed medical and educational centers in Gaza as part of a conspiracy. Palestinians who are not martyred by Israeli gunpowder are being starved to death. He said that the hearts of the living people around the world are pierced by the sad situation of Gaza. Alas, America this time also supported Israel instead of humanity, peace and the babies of Gaza. He said that the Norwegian foreign minister’s recent statement in favour of the Palestinians is welcome and worthy of imitation by international personalities.

Our Staff Reporter

