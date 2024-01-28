ICP launch operation agaisnt encroachments

ISLAMABAD - Following the special di­rections of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capi­tal Police on Saturday has launched a comprehen­sive crackdown on illegal encroachments across various locations in the federal capital. The op­erations were conducted in the area of Tarnol and Khanna Pull. Under the supervision of the DPO Saddar, police teams have carried out operations in Tarnol area against il­legal roadblocks and also removed unauthorized structures and posses­sions. Accused involved in collecting extortion from roadside vendors, cart pullers, fruit shop own­ers, and hotels were also arrested. Cases have been registered against him at Tranol police station.

Similarly, in the Khanna Pull area, police teams under the supervision of DPO Sawan carried out operations to remove il­legal encroachments, roadblocks, and unau­thorized structures to alleviate traffic conges­tion in Khanna Pull. IC­CPO Dr Akbar Nair Khan commended the perfor­mance of DPO Saddar, Sawan and their teams. The purpose of removing encroachments from the road is to improve traffic flow, while the operation will continue in other ar­eas where traffic flow is affected due to encroach­ments. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious person or activity to their respective police station.