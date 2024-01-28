Jamia Naeemia announces full support to Abdul Aleem Khan

Lahore - Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia, a wellknown religious Institution of Lahore, has announced its full support to the President of the Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan while Mufti Qaiser withdrew in favour of Abdul Aleem Khan in PP 149. Dr. Raghib Naeemi while addressing a joint press conference with Abdul Aleem Khan in Jamia Naeemia said that Abdul Aleem Khan has been serving the poor people of this area since past many years and the projects of his Foundation are worthy of praise. We are praying for his success so that he can increase such positive welfare activities after coming into power and his spirit of serving the people can be useful to the people, he said. Speaking on this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the axis and center of his politics is the welfare of the common man, He remained connected with this area in last 22 years and regardless of the power, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation is here. Free dispensaries, water filtration plants and other welfare works are continued, which will be increased further with the support of the scholars. Abdul Aleem Khan reached at the camp office of Rohail Asghar candidate from NA-121 and thanked him for his support in the election campaign in the four joint union councils of PP-149 and NA-121. Former MPA Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui was also present on the occasion. Candidate PP 149 for Provincial Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan while addressing election jalsas in Railway Stadium, Achantgarh, Swami Nagar, Bogi Road and Gujarpura said that this my constituency is actually my family and home as we share all moments together. He told that Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation has complete data of every house and my mothers and sisters residing here know me very well. Abdul Aleem Khan claimed to remain associated with the elders and youth here for the last 20 years, whether he was in power or not. He assured that our relationship will never broke and In Sha Alla will more strengthen in future. He said that Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation is continuing its work on a nonpolitical basis, which has a network in other cities besides Lahore, but 70% of its work is done in this constituency of PP 149 which is my first area to be elected as Parliament. He said that irrespective of any affiliation People are being provided with clean drinking water, education and health facilities and financial assistance to the poor ones. Abdul Aleem Khan spent a very busy day in his provincial constituency PP 149 in Lahore and addressed 5 public gatherings which accelerated his election campaign.