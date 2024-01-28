Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ’s annual election

QUETTA - Journalists Penal secured all positions in the annu­al election of Balochistan Union of Journalists for 2024-25 by a wide margin. Senior Journalist Khalil Ahmed was elected President of Balochistan Union of Journalists by bagging 74 votes against Salman Ashraf of Progressive Panel who secured 50 votes. Abdul Shakoor of Journalists Penal retained his seat of General Secretary with 79 votes and his op­ponent Fateh Shakir managed to get 42 votes. The election for new officer-bearers for the year 2024-25 was held at Quetta Press Club whereas the turnout in the elections was remained 97 percent.

According to result, for the seats of senior vice president Ghani Kakar (67 votes) of Journalists Penal was declared winner while his rival of the Progressive Panel Faridullah Khan got 51 votes. Similarly Khalid Gujjar of the Journalists Panel was elected vice president unopposed. Murtaza Zehri (81 votes) secured the seat of for Senior Joint sec­retary while his opponent Yasir Khan got 42 votes. Habib Ullah Qalandrani (76 votes) was elected joint secretary while his opponent Muhammad Ghazanfar got 49 votes. Afzal Mughal also retained the seat of finance secretary (68 votes) while As­mat Sumalani managed to score 58 votes.

Candidates of the journalist panel including Ar­shad Butt (75 votes), Nadeem Awan (78 voytes), Abid Bukhari (72 votes), Shahzad Anwar (80 votes), Abdul Manan Mandukhail (71votes), Jabir Shah (72 votes), Muhammad Amir Khan (80 votes) and Zainuddin Ahmed (88 votes) were declared win­ners for the Executive Body in BUJ. Senior Journal­ists including Shehzada Zulfiqar, Salim Shahid, Ayub Tareen, Banaras Khan, Irfan Saeed, Khalilur Rah­man, Isa Tareen, Jalal Noorzai and Noor Elahi Bugti of the journalists’ panel were elected as delegates with a huge majority. Meanwhile, Balochistan Care­taker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ). In his messages to newly elected President Khalil Ahmed, General Secretary Abdul Shakoor Khan and cabinet members, Ali Mardan extended warmest felicitation on their success. Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki congratulated the journalist community and the newly elected office bearers on the successful conduct of the Balochistan Union of Journalists elections. The caretaker chief minister said that the journalists of Balochistan were elect­ing their office bearers through fair and transpar­ent elections every year under the democratic tra­ditions, which is a positive democratic practice. He said that journalists of Balochistan have performed their professional duties with great dedication and hard work while living in limited resources.