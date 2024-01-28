Kashmir Uprising

On India’s Republic Day, protest demonstrations reverberated through different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), con­demning what many Kashmiris perceive as India’s oppressive ac­tions in the disputed territory. Participants, adorned in black armbands and raising anti-India slogans, symbolised the stark reality of the perpet­ual denial of self-determination rights to Kashmiris.

The gatherings across AJK were punctuated by powerful visuals – black flags, balloons, and banners inscribed with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. These protesters not only decried the Indian army’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir but also highlighted the relentless attacks by Hindu extremist organisations on Indian Muslims, allegedly with official back­ing. In Muzaffarabad, a demonstration at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk was followed by a rally under the non-governmental Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir (PHJK), where a banner featuring the portraits of Indian leaders was torched. PHJK chief Uzair Ahmed Ghazali minced no words, asserting, “India’s claims of being a democracy are just an eyewash. Politi­cal, religious, social, and all other human rights in occupied Kashmir and the rights of Muslim, Sikh, and Christian minorities in India are being bru­tally suppressed by the fanatic Indian governments.”

The condemnation extended to social media, where Kashmiri leaders underscored the hypocrisy of India’s claims as a democratic and secular state. Former AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas questioned India’s self-proclaimed status as the “largest and secular democracy,” given its bla­tant denial of the right to self-determination in Jammu & Kashmir and the suppression of democratic and civil rights of minority communities. He highlighted the apparent indifference of the global community, describing them as “silent spectators” in the face of Indian cruelties.

The statements on social media were further supported by PML-N re­gional secretary general Tariq Farooq, who accused India of staining its hands with the blood of minorities while deceiving the world community. Farooq argued that a true democratic country would never shy away from granting democratic rights to others, contrasting it with India’s alleged usurpation of rights from non-Hindu communities.

The protest demonstrations in AJK on India’s Republic Day serve as a collective expression of condemnation, shedding light on the ongoing struggles of Kashmiris for self-determination and the perceived contra­dictions in India’s claims of being a democratic and secular state. As these protests gain momentum, the international community faces the chal­lenge of reconciling India’s proclaimed values with the stark realities on the ground in the disputed territory.