KP chief secy stresses capacity building for good governance

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, emphasized the crucial role of enhancing the capacity of public servants in ensuring good governance. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 34th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management, Peshawar, Chaudhry highlighted the productivity of professional training, such as the Senior Management Course, in developing the skills and competencies necessary for efficient public service delivery. In his address to the officers, Chaudhry acknowledged the evolving nature of public service, marked by increased public awareness and complex governance challenges. He urged public servants to go beyond routine assignments, dedicating their utmost energy to meet contemporary demands.

“Keep high goals and be sure of what you want to achieve. Life is not about success or failure but about one’s contributions to society and the people around,” he remarked. Chaudhry encouraged graduating officers to maintain a positive and friendly attitude, adhering to the principles of political neutrality, honesty, and transparency set by Quaide- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Director General NIM/PARD/ PPSA, Capt (R) Usman Gul, expressed gratitude to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for their support in infrastructural development. He highlighted the significant contribution of the three training institutions, having trained over 48,000 public servants since their inception, with about 60% from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Gul emphasized the institutions’ focus on attitude and character building, stating that attitude is as important as skills in the performance of official duties. The Chief Instructor SMC, Tariq Bakhtiar, presented the course report, noting that the 34th SMC comprised 36 officers from Provincial and Federal services, representing various geographic regions, including AJ&K and Baluchistan.