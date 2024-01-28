KP EC issues fines for code of conduct violations

Peshawar - In response to directives from the Election Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, several candidates faced fines for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The District Monitoring Officer in Lower Dir disclosed the names of candidates who breached rules, imposing fines on them. Independent candidate Humayun Khan from PK 15 Lower Dir and independent candidate Mehboob Shah from PK 7 Lower Dir were fined Rs. 50,000 each, while Chairman Village Council Gulabad, Murad Rehman, faced a fine of Rs. 30,000.

The candidates are mandated to submit the fines and the challan by January 29. Simultaneously, the District Monitoring Officer in Peshawar imposed a Rs. 5,000 fine on Jalal Khan, a candidate of Muslim League (N) from constituency PK 79 Peshawar. Other fines were levied on Arbab Waseem Hayat, a PTI-P candidate from constituency PK 73 Peshawar, and JUI-F candidate Abdul Haseeb, both fined Rs. 5,000.

Haji Muhammad Ismail, the Chairman of Neighborhood Council Bihari Colony, received a hefty fine of Rs. 50,000.

All candidates have been directed to promptly collect and submit their fines along with the challan by the specified deadline of January 29.