Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP EC issues fines for code of conduct violations

APP
January 28, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  In response to directives from the Election Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, several candidates faced fines for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The District Monitoring Officer in Lower Dir disclosed the names of candidates who breached rules, imposing fines on them. Independent candidate Humayun Khan from PK 15 Lower Dir and independent candidate Mehboob Shah from PK 7 Lower Dir were fined Rs. 50,000 each, while Chairman Village Council Gulabad, Murad Rehman, faced a fine of Rs. 30,000.

The candidates are mandated to submit the fines and the challan by January 29. Simultaneously, the District Monitoring Officer in Peshawar imposed a Rs. 5,000 fine on Jalal Khan, a candidate of Muslim League (N) from constituency PK 79 Peshawar. Other fines were levied on Arbab Waseem Hayat, a PTI-P candidate from constituency PK 73 Peshawar, and JUI-F candidate Abdul Haseeb, both fined Rs. 5,000. 

Seat adjustment: Smooth sailing for Aleem Khan in Lahore’s NA117

Haji Muhammad Ismail, the Chairman of Neighborhood Council Bihari Colony, received a hefty fine of Rs. 50,000.

All candidates have been directed to promptly collect and submit their fines along with the challan by the specified deadline of January 29.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1706421064.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024