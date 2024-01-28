KP governor for swift, cheap justice for society’s betterment

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, underscored the pivotal role of justice in societal improvement during a ceremony organized by the District Bar Association in Judicial Complex Charsadda on Saturday. The governor stressed that the provision of affordable and swift justice is imperative for the establishment of a law-abiding society.

Addressing the gathering, which included CM’s aides, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar, Zafarullah Umerzai, President District Bar Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, and lawyers, the governor highlighted the significance of the lawyer fraternity in ensuring justice and contributing to the formation of a healthy society. He emphasized that the supremacy of law is essential for progress and prosperity.

Governor Ali urged lawyers to extend their assistance to the needy and the poor, emphasizing the importance of professionalism in delivering speedy and inexpensive justice. He commended the lawyer fraternity for their role in strengthening democracy in the country.

During the ceremony, Governor Ali inaugurated Revenue Courts in the District Bar and pledged efforts to address the challenges faced by the lawyer community. CM’s aides, Irshad Qaisar and Zafarullah Umerzai, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of the legal community’s contributions to democracy.