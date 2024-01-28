Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore stun Faisalabad to win Rising Punjab Games football title

Lahore stun Faisalabad to win Rising Punjab Games football title
OUR STAFF REPORT
January 28, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Lahore division defeated strong Faisalabad by 2-1 to win Rising Punjab Games 2024 football title here at the Punjab Stadium on Saturday. 

Ghazala Siddique of Sar­godha clinched the women’s singles title in badminton championship while the men’s singles title went to Gujranwala’s Anjum Bashir. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail was the chief guest at the final competitions of foot­ball and badminton champi­onships. At the concluding ceremony of Rising Punjab Games football event, the winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 million while the runners-up team pocketed Rs 1 million. In the badminton team event, the winners were handed over Rs 2 lakh while the runner-up was awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize. 

In football event final, Faisalabad opened their ac­count right from the word go to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Lahore division’s Asad leveled the score in 12th minute. La­hore’s Sufiyan scored the title decider in 49th minute after a beautiful field effort and won the final by a nar­row margin of 2-1. 

Bilawal, Shehbaz hit out at each other over performance

In the badminton event, Anjum Bashir of Gujranwala bounced back after losing the first set 19-21. Howev­er, he defeated Muqeet Tahir of Faisalabad in the next two sets 21-19 and 21-12 to clinch the men’s sin­gles title. In women’s singles title decider, Ghazala Siddique of Sargod­ha dominated the final and thrashed Umam Usman of Bahawalpur 21-15, 21-10. 

Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Af­fairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, DSO Faisalabad Tariq Na­zir and DSO DG Khan Rana Hammad distributed tro­phies and medals among the players. It is worth men­tioning that Rising Punjab Games are being organized as the first sports event of Sports Board Punjab’s rev­olutionary Annual Sports Calendar Programme. 

Talking to media on this oc­casion, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that the com­petitions of Rising Punjab Games are being conducted quite successfully. “So far, we have organized events of four games – hockey, volleyball, football and badminton un­der the banner of Rising Pun­jab Games. We will organize Spring Games and Summer Games after competing Win­ter Games under the umbrel­la of Rising Punjab Games.”

Bilawal accuses PML-N, PTI of fostering politics of hatred

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024