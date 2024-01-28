Lahore stun Faisalabad to win Rising Punjab Games football title

LAHORE - Lahore division defeated strong Faisalabad by 2-1 to win Rising Punjab Games 2024 football title here at the Punjab Stadium on Saturday.
Ghazala Siddique of Sargodha clinched the women’s singles title in badminton championship while the men’s singles title went to Gujranwala’s Anjum Bashir. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the final competitions of football and badminton championships. At the concluding ceremony of Rising Punjab Games football event, the winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 million while the runners-up team pocketed Rs 1 million. In the badminton team event, the winners were handed over Rs 2 lakh while the runner-up was awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize.
In football event final, Faisalabad opened their account right from the word go to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Lahore division’s Asad leveled the score in 12th minute. Lahore’s Sufiyan scored the title decider in 49th minute after a beautiful field effort and won the final by a narrow margin of 2-1.
In the badminton event, Anjum Bashir of Gujranwala bounced back after losing the first set 19-21. However, he defeated Muqeet Tahir of Faisalabad in the next two sets 21-19 and 21-12 to clinch the men’s singles title. In women’s singles title decider, Ghazala Siddique of Sargodha dominated the final and thrashed Umam Usman of Bahawalpur 21-15, 21-10.
Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, DSO Faisalabad Tariq Nazir and DSO DG Khan Rana Hammad distributed trophies and medals among the players. It is worth mentioning that Rising Punjab Games are being organized as the first sports event of Sports Board Punjab’s revolutionary Annual Sports Calendar Programme.
Talking to media on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that the competitions of Rising Punjab Games are being conducted quite successfully. “So far, we have organized events of four games – hockey, volleyball, football and badminton under the banner of Rising Punjab Games. We will organize Spring Games and Summer Games after competing Winter Games under the umbrella of Rising Punjab Games.”