Lahore stun Faisalabad to win Rising Punjab Games football title

LAHORE - Lahore division defeated strong Faisalabad by 2-1 to win Rising Punjab Games 2024 football title here at the Punjab Stadium on Saturday.

Ghazala Siddique of Sar­godha clinched the women’s singles title in badminton championship while the men’s singles title went to Gujranwala’s Anjum Bashir. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail was the chief guest at the final competitions of foot­ball and badminton champi­onships. At the concluding ceremony of Rising Punjab Games football event, the winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 million while the runners-up team pocketed Rs 1 million. In the badminton team event, the winners were handed over Rs 2 lakh while the runner-up was awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize.

In football event final, Faisalabad opened their ac­count right from the word go to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Lahore division’s Asad leveled the score in 12th minute. La­hore’s Sufiyan scored the title decider in 49th minute after a beautiful field effort and won the final by a nar­row margin of 2-1.

In the badminton event, Anjum Bashir of Gujranwala bounced back after losing the first set 19-21. Howev­er, he defeated Muqeet Tahir of Faisalabad in the next two sets 21-19 and 21-12 to clinch the men’s sin­gles title. In women’s singles title decider, Ghazala Siddique of Sargod­ha dominated the final and thrashed Umam Usman of Bahawalpur 21-15, 21-10.

Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Af­fairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, DSO Faisalabad Tariq Na­zir and DSO DG Khan Rana Hammad distributed tro­phies and medals among the players. It is worth men­tioning that Rising Punjab Games are being organized as the first sports event of Sports Board Punjab’s rev­olutionary Annual Sports Calendar Programme.

Talking to media on this oc­casion, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that the com­petitions of Rising Punjab Games are being conducted quite successfully. “So far, we have organized events of four games – hockey, volleyball, football and badminton un­der the banner of Rising Pun­jab Games. We will organize Spring Games and Summer Games after competing Win­ter Games under the umbrel­la of Rising Punjab Games.”