Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Macron promulgates new French immigration law

Agencies
January 28, 2024
International, Newspaper

PARIS   -  The government of French Pres­ident Emmanuel Macron pub­lished the formal text of a new immigration law in its Official Journal on Saturday, with the first instructions on applying the legislation already present­ed to officials.

France’s Constitutional Coun­cil had previously censured cer­tain contentious additions to the bill made under insistence from the right, including measures re­stricting access to social benefits and the introduction of immigra­tion quotas.

Macron had called on Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin after that ruling to do “everything in his power” to “implement the immigration law as quickly as possible”, a member of the presi­dent’s team told AFP.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024