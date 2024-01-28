Macron promulgates new French immigration law

PARIS - The government of French Pres­ident Emmanuel Macron pub­lished the formal text of a new immigration law in its Official Journal on Saturday, with the first instructions on applying the legislation already present­ed to officials.

France’s Constitutional Coun­cil had previously censured cer­tain contentious additions to the bill made under insistence from the right, including measures re­stricting access to social benefits and the introduction of immigra­tion quotas.

Macron had called on Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin after that ruling to do “everything in his power” to “implement the immigration law as quickly as possible”, a member of the presi­dent’s team told AFP.