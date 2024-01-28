Maryam Nawaz vows inclusive development for KP

Abbottabad - Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz, asserted the party’s commitment to empowering the masses and unveiled an inclusive development plan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a sizable public gathering, Maryam Nawaz accused Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf of deceiving the people of KP during its 10- year rule, alleging they were deprived of essential development. Despite PTI’s decade-long governance, she criticized the party for failing to articulate a manifesto, highlighting what she deemed a lackluster performance in KP.

Highlighting the infrastructural gifts from PMLN’s leader Nawaz Sharif, she pointed to the metro buses, orange trains, and motorway buses as symbols of progress. Maryam Nawaz emphasized the desire of KP residents for similar facilities, echoing the conveniences enjoyed by the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz expressed Nawaz Sharif’s special affinity for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the Hazara division. She credited him with the construction of the state-of-the-art Hazara motorway, promoting tourism and unlocking investment and development opportunities in KP.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbassi, labeled Hazara as a PMLN stronghold, confidently predicting an overwhelming victory for the party in the region. He criticized political opponents for concealing their faces due to a perceived poor performance in the last decade of KP’s governance under PTI. Abbassi asserted PMLN’s commitment to changing the destiny of the people by addressing poverty, controlling price hikes, and generating employment opportunities for the youth.