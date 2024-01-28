Matloob Ahmed on top in 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship

The 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship, supported by the Punjab Golf Association (PGA), is reaching its climax at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course, a par-72 course. Out of 98 top national professional golfers, only 52 have successfully navigated the first two rounds and will proceed to Sunday's final 18-hole round. Unfortunately, 46 players were eliminated due to insufficient scores, marking an early exit without prize eligibility.

Emerging as the frontrunner is Matloob Ahmed from the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club. His performance in Saturday's round was a blend of skill and precision, particularly evident in his tee shots on the par fours and fives, and his notably accurate approach shots on the shorter par threes. These efforts resulted in several birdies and regulation pars. Despite some setbacks on holes 11, 14, and 16, Ahmed’s prowess was unmistakable. His Saturday score of 70, combined with his previous performance, puts him at an aggregate of 140, four under par, and grants him a three-stroke lead over strong contenders including Muhammed Alam, Minhaj Maqsood Warraich, Muhammed Shahzad, and Ahmed Baig.

Alam, Ahmed's closest competitor, finished Saturday with an impressive round of 69, placing him in second with a total score of 143, one under par. He, along with other hopefuls like Minhaj Maqsood Warraich of Rawalpindi Golf Club, is determined to challenge Ahmed's lead in the final round.

Other notable players in contention for top honors and substantial cash prizes include Muhammed Shahzad with a score of 144, Ahmed Baig at 145, and Muhammed Asif, Anser Mehmood, and Muhammed Nazir, all tied at 146. Close behind them are Wisal Khan, Dilshad Ali, Muhammed Imran, and Muhammed Sajjad, each with a score of 147.

In the amateur category, Nouman Ilyas of Garrison leads with a combined score of 150, closely followed by Salman Jehangir of Gymkhana at 151, and teenager Saim Tahir at 153.

The 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship will conclude with the final round on Sunday, followed by the prize distribution ceremony at 3:30 pm on the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course Lawns.