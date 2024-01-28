Sunday, January 28, 2024
Minister advocates evidence-based studies

January 28, 2024
LAHORE   -   Caretaker Punjab Minister of Health Professor Dr. Javaid Akram underscored the importance of promoting evidence-based studies to address crucial healthcare challenges.

Addressing the 1st symposium of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) 2024 on Saturday, Dr. Akram congratulated the organizers for convening the symposium on such a vital topic, highlighting the urgent need for focused attention on newborn care and the consistent implementation of positive policies across different eras. He emphasized protecting children from prevalent diseases, stressing the critical role of maternal health in child development.

Addressing concerning health trends, Dr. Akram revealed alarming statistics, noting a rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes among individuals over 39 years old in Pakistan. He emphasized the significance of maternal milk in child development, advocating for initiatives to ensure the health and well-being of mothers and children nationwide.

Agencies

