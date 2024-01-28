Sunday, January 28, 2024
Murder convict awarded capital punishment in Attock

Our Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -  Additional Sessions Judge Attock Nadeem Abbas Saqi has awarded capital punishment to convict Murtaza and also imposed fine worth Rs 5 lac over him. The convict had shot dead his female cousin last year in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station.

Meanwhile, Police Station Saddar Attock arrested 10 accused for allegedly carrying out one wheeling. Police also recovered eight motorcycles from their possession.

Those arrested include Osama, Khalid, Shahzeb, Waqar Ahmad, Aqil Mahmood, Muhammad Hafeez, Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Saqib all residents of Mohala Awan Sharif, Taufeeq Umar Sarwala, Abdul Manan r/o Sheen Bagh.

Our Staff Reporter

