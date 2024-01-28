Nation has potential to put country on development path, says President

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday that the nation had the potential to put the country on the path to prosperity and development. While addressing the 31st Convocation of the University of Karachi here, he said that the country could be rehabilitated in five to ten years. He said that humanity is reaching the skies through science and technology these days.
Congratulating the graduating students and scholars, Dr Arif Alvi said that around two crore and 62 thousand children were out of school. He said that the elite segment of society should come forward and play its role in bringing these children to the schools. Stressing the need for creating an environment of moral and ethical thinking and values, he said that education did not become only the base of morality and ethics. The president said that moral and ethical values were promoted by parents, teachers, and the environment of society. He urged the graduating students to play a specific role in the promotion of moral values.
Speaking on Israeli brutalities in Gaza, he said that the intellectual battles had turned into western interests in the world. Dr Alvi said that he was emphasizing morality merely because, these days, educated people have committed more brutalities in the world. He said that the circulation of video and audio clips on social media had created an environment of out-of-context conversations and stressed the need for learning communication skills to cope with these challenges. Earlier, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi also addressed the convocation. The President, who is also the Chancellor of the public universities, put medals on the graduating students and scholars on the occasion.
Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the financial inclusion of special people would have a positive effect on the social and economic progress of the country. He was presiding over a meeting of Chief Executive Officers and Presidents of banks on the financial inclusion of special people here. He appreciated the efforts of the banking industry for the special people during the last two years. He said the policy of the banking sector for the special people could also be followed in other sectors. He urged the CEOs of banks to review the issues and challenges regarding facilities given by them in the sector of microfinancing. The banking sector could encourage women and special persons in availing facility of microfinancing, he said adding special people could play an important role in the economy of the country with financial inclusion and education. He expressed concern over the incidents of fraud in the banking sector and advised banks to work further on their monitoring system to detect fraudulent transactions. He said under the instructions of the State Bank the alert system for tackling fraud in the banking sector should be strengthened. He stressed that banks should support female employees in taking forward their careers and in achieving a better living standard for their families.
He welcomed the availability of loans on easy conditions to women. However, he said the percentage of women applying for business loans was low. He said banks should raise awareness about the easy business loans available to women. He said it was encouraging that more women were becoming part of the banking system, adding still more progress was needed. Governor State Bank Jamil Ahmed told the meeting about the policy framework of the State Bank regarding financial inclusion. He said since June 2021 the State Bank was in contact with all the commercial and microfinancing banks and had issued instructions for the financial inclusion of special people. He thanked Dr Arif Alvi for providing consistent support for the financial inclusion of special people. During the briefing, he said that 387 model branches were established in 108 districts for special people, adding special people were given internships in the fields of Islamic finance, audit and branch operations. 400 special people participated in the internship programme. About 22 percent of the internees were female.