Nation has potential to put country on development path, says President

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi said on Satur­day that the nation had the poten­tial to put the country on the path to prosperity and development. While addressing the 31st Convo­cation of the University of Karachi here, he said that the country could be rehabilitated in five to ten years. He said that humanity is reaching the skies through science and tech­nology these days.

Congratulating the graduating students and scholars, Dr Arif Alvi said that around two crore and 62 thousand children were out of school. He said that the elite seg­ment of society should come for­ward and play its role in bring­ing these children to the schools. Stressing the need for creating an environment of moral and ethical thinking and values, he said that education did not become only the base of morality and ethics. The president said that moral and ethi­cal values were promoted by par­ents, teachers, and the environment of society. He urged the graduating students to play a specific role in the promotion of moral values.

Speaking on Israeli brutalities in Gaza, he said that the intellectual battles had turned into western interests in the world. Dr Alvi said that he was emphasizing morality merely because, these days, edu­cated people have committed more brutalities in the world. He said that the circulation of video and audio clips on social media had cre­ated an environment of out-of-con­text conversations and stressed the need for learning communication skills to cope with these challenges. Earlier, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and Vice Chancel­lor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi also addressed the convocation. The President, who is also the Chancel­lor of the public universities, put medals on the graduating students and scholars on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the financial inclu­sion of special people would have a positive effect on the social and economic progress of the country. He was presiding over a meeting of Chief Executive Officers and Presi­dents of banks on the financial in­clusion of special people here. He appreciated the efforts of the bank­ing industry for the special people during the last two years. He said the policy of the banking sector for the special people could also be fol­lowed in other sectors. He urged the CEOs of banks to review the issues and challenges regarding facilities given by them in the sector of mi­crofinancing. The banking sector could encourage women and special persons in availing facility of mi­crofinancing, he said adding special people could play an important role in the economy of the country with financial inclusion and education. He expressed concern over the inci­dents of fraud in the banking sector and advised banks to work further on their monitoring system to de­tect fraudulent transactions. He said under the instructions of the State Bank the alert system for tackling fraud in the banking sector should be strengthened. He stressed that banks should support female em­ployees in taking forward their ca­reers and in achieving a better living standard for their families.

He welcomed the availability of loans on easy conditions to women. However, he said the percentage of women applying for business loans was low. He said banks should raise awareness about the easy business loans available to women. He said it was encouraging that more women were becoming part of the bank­ing system, adding still more prog­ress was needed. Governor State Bank Jamil Ahmed told the meeting about the policy framework of the State Bank regarding financial in­clusion. He said since June 2021 the State Bank was in contact with all the commercial and microfinanc­ing banks and had issued instruc­tions for the financial inclusion of special people. He thanked Dr Arif Alvi for providing consistent sup­port for the financial inclusion of special people. During the briefing, he said that 387 model branches were established in 108 districts for special people, adding special people were given internships in the fields of Islamic finance, audit and branch operations. 400 special people participated in the intern­ship programme. About 22 percent of the internees were female.