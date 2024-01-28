NDF starts voter’s education campaign

NAWABSHAH - The National Disability Forum (PDF) has started a voter education campaign to em­power first-time voters in the Bandhi area of Shaheed Benazirabad district. The objective of the initiative, spearheaded by Nawab­shah Disability Forum with the collaboration of FAFEN Network and Goth Seengar Foundation (GSF), was to equip young and first-time voters with the knowledge and tools needed to exer­cise their democratic rights effectively. Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager at NDF, said that the cam­paign is launched through empowerment through knowledge, which includes providing essential infor­mation about the electoral process, the importance of voting, and the impact of civic engagement to clarify the voting procedures, in­cluding registration, polling station locations, and the voting process, to ensure a smooth experience for first-time voters. Encouraging participation to motivate and encourage eligible vot­ers, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the upcoming elections. Com­munity engagement fosters community engagement by organizing informative ses­sions, workshops, and inter­active activities to address questions and concerns. To conduct informative work­shops and seminars at local educational institutions to engage directly with first-time voters. To conduct interactive sessions with election officials, providing an opportunity for partici­pants to seek clarification on any doubts they may have. Distribute educational material like pamphlets,