One Homes unveils biggest consumer promotion in Pakistan’s real estate history

January 28, 2024
LONDON   -  Embarking on a new era of opu­lent living, One Homes, Pakistan’s leading luxury developer, is un­veiling an extraordinary promo­tion for discerning homeowners. Elevate your lifestyle by buying an apartment with One Homes and get a prestigious Mercedes in your driveway. This unparalleled offer, available for a limited time until February 29th, 2024, sets a pioneering benchmark in the landscape of Pakistani real estate.

Aqib Hassan, the Chief Commer­cial Officer at One Homes, stated, “At One Homes, we consistently push boundaries to redefine luxury living. Our exclusive offer reflects our unwavering commit­ment to providing an extraordi­nary lifestyle that transcends the boundaries of your residence, in­troducing sophistication both on and off the road.”

Renowned for crafting excep­tional living spaces, One Homes is dedicated to redefining upscale living with a commitment to luxu­ry and attention to detail. The de­veloper’s portfolio includes pres­tigious projects like One Canal Road, Cedar Hills, and One Serene Residences, leaving an indelible mark on Lahore and Islamabad.

Cedar Hills, the newest offer­ing of One Homes comprises a trifecta of luxury apartment towers that provide a first-of-its-kind, branded residence and self-contained community. They found their fame through their stand-out project in Lahore, One Canal Road, a premier luxury living address, bringing togeth­er global award-winning part­ners and local expertise with grand apartments that rede­fine standards. And One Serene Residences, a $40 million me­ga-project in DHA Serene City, seamlessly blends luxury urban living with resort-style ameni­ties and is just 30 minutes from Islamabad downtown.

