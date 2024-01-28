Outrage after nine Pakistani citizens killed in horrific attack in Iran

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD - Terrorists killed at least nine Pa­kistani citizens in a brutal gun at­tack in the restive southeastern border area of Iran on Saturday as efforts are underway by the two countries to mend ties after recent tit-for-tat strikes.

“Deeply shocked by horrifying kill­ing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Em­bassy will extend full support to bereaved families,” the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipi, said on the social media platform X on Saturday. “We called upon Iran to extend full coop­eration in the matter.”

Earlier in the day, Iran’s semi-offi­cial Mehr News Agency reported the attack in Saravan in Sistan-Baluch­estan province. It identified the dead only as foreign nationals and said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings.

The Baluch rights group Haal­vash said on its website that the vic­tims were Pakistani labourers who lived at a car repair shop where they worked. Three others were wound­ed, it added. The shootings occurred as Iranian state media said the Paki­stani and Iranian ambassadors were returning to their postings after be­ing recalled when the neighbouring countries exchanged missile attacks last week aimed at what each said were armed group targets.

“The Iran-Pakistan border creates an opportunity for economic ex­changes … and must be protected against any insecurity,” Iranian Pres­ident Ebrahim Raisi told Ambassa­dor Mudassir Tipi as he received his credentials on Saturday, according to Iranian state media reports.

Sistan-Baluchistan, one of the few mainly Sunni Muslim provinces in Shia-dominated Iran, has seen per­sistent unrest involving cross-bor­der drug-smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi ethnic minority, and armed groups. On January 18, Paki­stan launched air raids on “militant targets” in Iran, two days after Iran had launched attacks on its territory. Teh­ran said it had targeted Jaish al-Adl, a group that carried out a spate of dead­ly attacks in Iran in recent months. Formed in 2012, the group is blacklist­ed by Iran as a “terrorist” organisation.

The Iranian attacks, which Paki­stan said killed at least two children, drew a sharp rebuke from Islam­abad, which recalled its ambassador from Tehran and blocked Iran’s en­voy from returning to Islamabad.

‘HORRIFYING AND DESPICABLE INCIDENT’

Pakistan has unequivocally con­demned a terrorist incident in Iran, resulting in killing of Pakistani na­tionals. In a statement, Foreign Of­fice Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch described it as a horrifying and despicable incident.

In response to media queries re­garding reports of a terrorist inci­dent of killing of Pakistani nationals in Iran, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Ba­loch in a statement said: “It is a hor­rifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime.”

“Moreover, our Consul in Zahedan is on way to the hospital where in­jured people are being treated and will reach there in a few hours due to long distances and security im­peratives involved. He will also meet local authorities, and among other things, impress upon them the ur­gent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime.”

She said, “We are fully seized of this grave matter and are taking all necessary measures in this regard. The embassy will do its best to re­patriate dead bodies at the earliest.”

“Such cowardly attacks cannot de­ter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism,” she added.