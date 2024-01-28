Outrage after nine Pakistani citizens killed in horrific attack in Iran

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD - Terrorists killed at least nine Pakistani citizens in a brutal gun attack in the restive southeastern border area of Iran on Saturday as efforts are underway by the two countries to mend ties after recent tit-for-tat strikes.
“Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families,” the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipi, said on the social media platform X on Saturday. “We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.”
Earlier in the day, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported the attack in Saravan in Sistan-Baluchestan province. It identified the dead only as foreign nationals and said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings.
The Baluch rights group Haalvash said on its website that the victims were Pakistani labourers who lived at a car repair shop where they worked. Three others were wounded, it added. The shootings occurred as Iranian state media said the Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors were returning to their postings after being recalled when the neighbouring countries exchanged missile attacks last week aimed at what each said were armed group targets.
“The Iran-Pakistan border creates an opportunity for economic exchanges … and must be protected against any insecurity,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Ambassador Mudassir Tipi as he received his credentials on Saturday, according to Iranian state media reports.
Sistan-Baluchistan, one of the few mainly Sunni Muslim provinces in Shia-dominated Iran, has seen persistent unrest involving cross-border drug-smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi ethnic minority, and armed groups. On January 18, Pakistan launched air raids on “militant targets” in Iran, two days after Iran had launched attacks on its territory. Tehran said it had targeted Jaish al-Adl, a group that carried out a spate of deadly attacks in Iran in recent months. Formed in 2012, the group is blacklisted by Iran as a “terrorist” organisation.
The Iranian attacks, which Pakistan said killed at least two children, drew a sharp rebuke from Islamabad, which recalled its ambassador from Tehran and blocked Iran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad.
‘HORRIFYING AND DESPICABLE INCIDENT’
Pakistan has unequivocally condemned a terrorist incident in Iran, resulting in killing of Pakistani nationals.
In response to media queries regarding reports of a terrorist incident of killing of Pakistani nationals in Iran, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement said: “It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime.”
“Moreover, our Consul in Zahedan is on way to the hospital where injured people are being treated and will reach there in a few hours due to long distances and security imperatives involved. He will also meet local authorities, and among other things, impress upon them the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime.”
She said, “We are fully seized of this grave matter and are taking all necessary measures in this regard. The embassy will do its best to repatriate dead bodies at the earliest.”
“Such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism,” she added.