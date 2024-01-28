Pakistan earns $1,151 million from IT services’ export in 5 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $1,151.956 million by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 5.89 per cent as compared with the $1,087.929 million earned through the provision of ser­vices during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the ex­port of computer services grew by 8.17 per cent as it surged from US $864.429 million last year to US $935.016 million dur­ing July-November 2023.

Among the computer servic­es, the exports of software con­sultancy services witnessed an increase of 46.67 per cent, from $1.710 million to $2.508 million this year while the ex­port of hardware consultancy services also surged by 4.15 per cent, from $318.041 mil­lion to $331.231 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 40.74 per cent from $1.485 million to $0.880 million whereas the export and imports of computer soft­ware services surged by 4.05 per cent, from $239.473 mil­lion to $249.179 million.

Meanwhile, the export of in­formation services during the months under review dipped by 22.91 per cent from $1.790 million to $1.380 million.

Among the information ser­vices, the exports of informa­tion-related services increased by 12.37 per cent, from $0.485 million to $0.545 million where­as the exports of news agency services however decreased by 36.02 per cent, from $1.305 million to $0.835 million.

The export of telecommunica­tion services dipped by 2.77 per cent as these went down from $221.710 million to $215.560 million, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call cen­tres services increased by 11.11 per cent during the months as its exports increased from $87.327 million to $97.026 mil­lion whereas the export of oth­er telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 11.798 per cent, from $134.383 million to $118.534 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, rice exports from the country during the first half of the current financial year grew by 76.53 percent as com­pared to the exports of the cor­responding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2023, over 2.570 mil­lion metric tons of rice valued at $1.638 billion was exported as compared to the exports of 1.732 million metric tons cost­ing $927.918 million in the same period of last year, according to the data released by the Paki­stan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the exports of Basmati rice grew by 30.03 percent as over 318,224 met­ric tons of Basmati Rice worth $367.393 million was exported as compared to the exports of 286,577 metric tons valued at $282.538 million of the same period of last year, it added.

On the other hand, 2.252 mil­lion metric tons of rice of other verities valued at $1.270 mil­lion was also exported during the first half of the current fi­nancial year as compared to the export of 1.464 million metric tons worth $645.380 million of the same period of last year.

During the period under re­view, the food group exports from the country grew by 49.84 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year as food com­modities valued at $3.481 bil­lion were exported as against the exports of $2.323 billion of the same period of the last year.

On the other hand, the food group imports into the country during the first two quarters of the current financial year went down by 19.48 percent and recorded at $3.957 billion as compared to the imports of $4.914 billion of the same pe­riod of last year. The exports of fruits grew by 9.31 percent and pulses by 79.01 percent as 446,901 metric tons of fruits and 96 metric tons of pulses valued at $171.280 million and $48,000 were exported during the period under re­view, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of tobacco increased by 64.92 percent and spices by 21.37 percent respectively as 14,239 metric tons of tobacco worth $44.919 million and 19,500 metric tons of spices valued at $57.125 million were exported during the last six months of the current financial year.

It may be recalled here that during the period under review, the exports increased by 5.17 percent to $14.981 billion com­pared to the exports of $14.244 billion during the correspond­ing period of last year, accord­ing to the latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the im­ports narrowed by 16.28 per­cent and were recorded at $26.129 billion compared to $31.209 billion last year.