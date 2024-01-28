Pakistan thrash New Zealand by 10 wickets in U19 World Cup

EAST LONDON - Pakistan U19 put in a thor­oughly dominant perfor­mance with bat and ball to clinch a thumping 10-wicket win over New Zealand U19 in the match 22 of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

Having achieved victories over Afghanistan U19 (by 181 runs) and Nepal U19 (by five wickets) in the previous two games, Pakistan finish the group stage unbeaten. Pakistan’s opening duo of Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain mowed down the meagre 141-target with great ease, getting over the line in 25.2 overs. Shahzaib was the more attacking of the two batters, exhibiting sparkling strokeplay with 10 fours and three sixes in an 86-ball 80 not out.

Shamyl, meanwhile, bided his time in the middle initially, scoring just 12 in the Power­play before he picked up pace as Pakistan neared the target. Shamyl struck six fours and two sixes in his undefeated 54 off 66 balls, providing able company to Shahzaib’s mas­terclass at the other end.

New Zealand’s decision to bat first was rendered ill-fat­ed when Ubaid Shah bowled an excellent spell with the new ball to cause early dam­age. Luke Watson’s off-stump went cartwheeling off a rip­per from Ubaid in the third over of the innings. This blow was followed by Tom Jones’ (14) and Snehith Reddy’s (7) departure with Ubaid’s bril­liance leaving New Zealand at 28-3 in 7 overs.

Mohammad Zeeshan struck in the 16th over to see the back of New Zealand U19 captain Oscar Jackson for 12. Lachlan Stackpole (42) and Oliver Tewatiya (29) stitched a 61-run fifth-wicket partnership to apply brakes to New Zealand’s slide but Naveed Ahmed found the breakthrough to trigger a massive collapse.

New Zealand crashed from 117-4 to 140 all out in 38 overs with none of the lower-order batters able to put up a solid fight. Arafat Minhas found tremendous success again with 3-6 in 5 overs including two maiden overs. For the second time in the tournament, Shahzaib Khan was named player of the match. Pakistan U19, by finishing on top of Group D, will play the second and third-placed teams of Group A in the Super Six round.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN U19 144-

0, 25.2 overs (Shahzaib

Khan 80*, Shamyl Hussain

54*) beat

NEW ZEALAND

U19 140 all out, 38 overs

(Lachlan Stackpole 42;

Arafat Minhas 3-6, Ubaid

Shah 3-30, Naveed Ahmed

Khan 2-26) by 10 wickets