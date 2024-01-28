Palestine’s Legal Battle

In a groundbreaking development, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a set of provisional measures directing Israel to comply with the 1948 Genocide Convention. This decision, stemming from a case initiated by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, underscores the pressing need to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region. Although the ICJ refrained from ordering an immediate cessation of Israel’s military campaign, it mandated crucial steps for preventing genocide, facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza, and addressing individuals making genocidal statements.
Israel’s contention challenging the ICJ’s jurisdiction to issue provisional measures was unequivocally rejected, emphasizing the binding nature of the court’s findings. This marks a pivotal moment in the Israel-Palestine conflict, where the toll has surpassed 26,000 Palestinian lives since the war’s initiation on October 7. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling, framing it as a stark reminder that no state is exempt from the reach of justice. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Maliki asserted that the decision challenges Israel’s entrenched culture of criminality and impunity, reflective of decades of occupation, dispossession, persecution, and apartheid in Palestine. While the ICJ’s ruling falls short of explicitly calling for a ceasefire, legal experts anticipate that it could exert considerable pressure on Israel and its international backers. Israel is now obligated to submit a report within a month, demonstrating compliance with the provisional measures. South Africa, the driving force behind the case, will have the opportunity to scrutinize Israel’s claims and hold it accountable.
Despite initial defiance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the government will likely face heightened international scrutiny concerning the conduct of its soldiers and statements from leaders and generals. The ICJ’s decision places accountability on Israel for the loss of innocent lives, with a broader expectation that its Western allies, including the US, will respect the ruling. Failure to do so could jeopardize the credibility of the rules-based international order and deepen the divide between the US and Western countries versus those in the Global South.
While the ICJ ruling refrains from explicitly endorsing a ceasefire, it adds considerable pressure on Israel’s allies to support global efforts to bring an end to the conflict. Zaha Hassan, a human rights lawyer, suggests that the ICJ order complicates the narrative that Israel is acting within the constraints of international law in Gaza and in self-defense, especially for the US. The ICJ’s decision could catalyze momentum for a negotiated ceasefire in Gaza and increase accountability for Israeli military actions. Notably, Israel’s tactics on the ground appear to have shifted after South Africa announced its case before the ICJ, indicating a response to international pressure. In the ongoing conflict, the ICJ’s ruling raises expectations for a diplomatic resolution. The pressure on Israel’s international backers, particularly the US, to reevaluate their support in light of the ICJ’s order may play a pivotal role in influencing the course of the conflict.
South Africa’s determined efforts to champion the rights of Palestinians on the international stage serve as a commendable example for nations, irrespective of their development status or religious affiliation. The country’s commitment to bringing the case to the ICJ underscores the importance of global solidarity in addressing humanitarian crises and holding nations accountable for their actions.
As the international community awaits Israel’s response to the ICJ’s directives, skepticism looms given Israel’s historical resistance to international pressure and UN calls for halting human rights violations in Gaza. The critical question remains: Will Israel adhere to the ICJ’s orders, breaking its pattern of defiance against global demands? The world watches closely, pondering whether this landmark ruling will mark a turning point in holding Israel accountable for its actions in the region.
Ali Gul Leghari
The writer is a teacher and writer. He is a member of PFUC Pakistan. He can be reached at @AliGulLeghari1