Sunday, January 28, 2024
“The seeds of revolution are watered with the tears of the oppressed.” –Maxim Gorky

Past in Perspective
January 28, 2024
The Fall of the Romanov Dynasty marked the dramatic end of centuries of imperial rule in Russia. In 1917, amidst the turmoil of World War I and domestic unrest, Tsar Nicholas II abdicat­ed, spelling the demise of the Romanovs. The Feb­ruary Revolution and subsequent establishment of a provisional government paved the way for the Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin. The Romanovs’ fate culminated in the brutal execution of Nicholas II and his family in 1918. The fall reverberated glob­ally, symbolising the end of autocracy and heralding the dawn of Soviet Russia, setting the stage for pro­found political and social transformations.

