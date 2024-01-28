People imposed on Pakistan to destroy economy, unleash chaos: Fazl

KANDHKOT - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said cer­tain individuals were imposed on Pakistan to destroy the economy and create chaos a reference to the PTI founding chairman as he said the destruction during the last five years had no parallel in the history. They were brought in power through vote theft and rigged elections, he told his sup­porters in Kandhkot and added that his party stood for progress and prosperity in Pakistan. As the JUI-F aims at a strong show­ing in Sindh, especially in its up­per parts, he said killings and kidnappings were a norm in the province. The people associated with his party were facing pres­sure and threats in Sindh, the JUI-F chief said. Pakistan requires internal peace and stability, Fazl noted and promised to safeguard the neglected segments of the society and promote their inter­ests. He also mentioned the mar­tyrdom of over 25,000 people in Gaza and criticised the United States and the West for their dou­ble standards, saying they could not lecture others on human rights. Fazl said attempts were being made to sabotage Paki­stan’s relations with Afghanistan and also mentioned that the Unit­ed States was fully backing Israel. On Friday Fazl had told a rally in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab that an illegitimate assembly and illegitimate ruler came to power after the 2018 elections.