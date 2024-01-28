PML-N aims to rid Sindh of corrupt rulers, claims Khel Das Kohistani

THATTA - Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party over its failure to deliver during its three tenures in Sindh.

They were addressing a mam­moth gathering in Gharo where they received a tumultuous wel­come by the supporters of PML-N. They said that Nawaz Sharif would get Sindh rid of the crisis. Khel Das Kohistani said that PPP had given nothing to Thatta district during its 15 year re­gime adding that Nawaz Sharif was more concerned about the people of Sindh than corrupt rulers of previous governments. Elucidating the contributions of Nawaz PML-N Government in the past he said that their gov­ernment gave Sindh a historic water accord in 1991, launched an anti-dacoit operation in the riverine areas of Sindh and took measures for restoring peace in Karachi the provincial capital. He further added that if voted to power Nawaz Sharif would steer Pakistan to the path of progress as he had done in the past. He said that soon Nawaz Sharif and his daughter would visit Thatta. Former PML-N senator Nihal Hashmi said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were dedicated leaders but the current PPP leadership was misusing their names to seek votes from the poor masses of Sindh. “During natural disas­ters people of Thatta were left in a helpless state while elected representatives never turned up to support them”; claimed Hashmi and added that can­didate of PML-N Raees Rasool Bux Jakhro would emerge vic­torious on the day of elections. Poking fun at the top leadership of PPP he said; “ Bilawal would not come to Thatta as he was en­joying delicious foods of Punjab” adding that PMLN was ready to bamboozle PPP in Punjab. In­dependent Candidate of PS 76 Ghorabari Ayaz Shah Bukhari who is enjoying support of PML-N said that they had challenged the corrupt rulers of Sindh and people of Thatta would support them. He said that PPP rulers had sold out the resources of Sindh to the business tycoons and builder mafia to mint the money. * 8 February is the day when people of Sindh would de­cide their fate through voting”; he held. The gathering was par­ticipated by a large number of PMLN supporters and workers.