Sunday, January 28, 2024
PML-N to win all seats in Faisalabad, claims Rana Sanaullah

Says party has dire need of unity among its all ranks to foil nefarious designs of opponents

Agencies
January 28, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Former Interior Minister and Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the party would win all seats from Faisalabad. Address­ing a press conference at the resi­dence of Khawaja Muhammad Islam here on Saturday, he said that all leaders, workers and activists were precious asset of the party. “How­ever, the party has dire need of unity among its all ranks to foil nefarious designs of the opponents,” he added. 

He said that the party had received a large number of applications for party tickets from each constituency which created problems for the cen­tral leadership. “However, after thor­ough consultation a wise and pru­dent decision was taken which was necessary for winning the upcoming general elections,” he added. 

He said that many workers and leaders had accepted the decision while some others raised apprehen­sions.” Their apprehensions were also redressed amicably for great­er party interests,” he added. He thanked party leaders and workers who had applied for the ticket and did not get it but they accepted the party decision. He assured them that they would be given a chance during local body elections. He said that the PML-N had made its manifesto clear which would be implemented in let­ter and spirit. “At present, Pakistan is passing through a critical stage. An ineligible person was clamped on the nation who promoted the culture of hate. He divided the nation which resulted in political and economic in­stability in the country.” 

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

He said that PMLN always saved the country whenever any instability appeared. “Now, our party would also steer Pakistan out of prevailing crises after winning the general election with a thumping majority.” Respond­ing to a question, he said that both PMLN and Jamat-e-Islami wanted to hold a public gathering in Dhobi Ghat Ground on February 2. “We request the administration to give permis­sion for a public meeting to the party which had applied first for it.”

To another query, he said that they would not respond to Bilawal Bhut­to’s accusation campaign. Mian Abdul Mannan, Hajji Akram Ansari, Sheikh Ejaz, Khawaja Islam, Dr. Fayyaz Sunny, Rana Imran and other PML-N leaders were also present on this occasion.

