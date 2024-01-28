Sunday, January 28, 2024
Pneumonia claims another 7 lives in Punjab during 24 hours

APP
January 28, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pneumonia continued to claiming lives on Saturday as seven more children have died of the disease during past 24 hours in the Punjab.

According to the Punjab Health De­partment, a total of 942 new pneumo­nia cases have been reported across the province in the last 24 hours, with Lahore confirming pneumonia in 212 new patients, private news channels reported. Over the course of the cur­rent month, Punjab has reported 244 pneumonia-related deaths, with Lahore alone recording 50 fatalities.

Health experts attribute the rapid in­crease in pneumonia cases and deaths in Punjab to the environmental pollu­tion caused by smog during the winter season. They highlight that the smog, prevalent during the winter months, contributes significantly to the rise in pneumonia cases.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger. The health authorities in Punjab are work­ing to address the surge in pneumonia cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s development-oriented manifesto

