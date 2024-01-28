The pneumonia outbreak in Punjab is a very serious health crisis right now. 244 deaths in the month of January across the province and a huge number of new cases being reported every day, the spread of pneumonia is a public health emergency. Children are particularly vulnerable to the disease. Pneumonia outbreaks in the past have been attributed to extreme cold weather conditions. However, the current spread of the disease in Punjab and specifically Lahore is believed to be caused by unhealthy air and smog that is rampant across the province this winter season.
As much as there is a need to save lives and ramp up health provision, general awareness is also very important. Home-bound initial care can increase the chances of recovery manifolds. Though pneumonia is a serious, life-taking disease, medical care at the right time and precautions at home are paramount to save the life of a child or a person suffering from pneumonia. The dire situation, particularly in South Punjab, emphasizes the need for urgent measures, including vaccination drives.
Lahore is a hot spot for the disease and that is why healthcare providers increasingly believe that this has to do with smog. There is no denying the fact that smog has, over the years, affected people via respiratory troubles. With the whole province in the grip of extremely cold temperatures, the adverse effects of smog and pollution have intensified. Measures to keep schools closed have their efficacy when there is a known outbreak. Pneumonia often attacks babies, infants, and old people. But as a precautionary step, decisions around schools must be reconsidered. An outbreak of this sort is a test of the healthcare infrastructure as well. Affected people must have access to good healthcare and the provincial health ministry must ensure to set up make-shift arrangements if need be. An uninterrupted supply of drugs needed to cure must also be ensured by the health department as well as the private healthcare sector.
The first priority, right now, must be to safeguard the vulnerable population from the grip of pneumonia and preventable fatalities. The combined energy and effort of the provincial healthcare setup must support people in providing the care they need. The federal government must also step forward to help wherever the provincial capacity falls short.