Police book PTI former MPA under terrorism charges for threatening PML-N candidate

RAWALPINDI - Police have booked PTI former MPA Ijaz Khan Jazzi under terrorism charges for hurling threats towrads arch rival PML-N candidate PP-16 Zia Ullah Shah and started carrying out raids to arrest the accused, informed sources on Saturday.
The case was registered against PTI leader with Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai under section 506 of PPC, The Telegraph Act 1885 and The Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 on complaint of PML-N candidate, they said. However, no arrest was made by police so far.
According to sources, Zia Ullah Shah, a resident of Mohala Khayaban e Sir Syed, lodged a complaint with PS Pirwadhai officials stating that he is contesting general elections 2024 on ticket of PML-N from PP-17 and had received an audio on social media in which PTI former MPA Ijaz Khan Jazzi is hurling life tgreats at him.
He told police Ijaz Khan Jazzi warned him that his (Zia) days were counted and he might be killed by shooting into forehead during election campaign.
Zia Ullah Shah also told police that Jazzi had not only committed a crime by hurling threats at him but also spoiled the peaceful election atmosphere of city besides terrorising people of constituency. He appealed police to register case against accused and to arrest him. Police, while taking action, filed case and began investigation.
Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of Rawalpindi police raided residence of PTI ex-Nazim UC 25 Gul Zarin Khan and held his young son illegally that too without arrest warrants, sources said. They added the young son of PTI leader was moved to some unknown location by the police.
PTI leadership condemned the illegal raid of police and demanded his earlier release.