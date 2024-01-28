Police book PTI former MPA under terrorism charges for threatening PML-N candidate

RAWALPINDI - Police have booked PTI for­mer MPA Ijaz Khan Jazzi under terrorism charges for hurling threats towrads arch rival PML-N candidate PP-16 Zia Ullah Shah and started carrying out raids to arrest the accused, in­formed sources on Saturday.

The case was registered against PTI leader with Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai under section 506 of PPC, The Tele­graph Act 1885 and The Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 on com­plaint of PML-N candidate, they said. However, no arrest was made by police so far.

According to sources, Zia Ul­lah Shah, a resident of Mohala Khayaban e Sir Syed, lodged a complaint with PS Pirwadhai of­ficials stating that he is contest­ing general elections 2024 on ticket of PML-N from PP-17 and had received an audio on social media in which PTI former MPA Ijaz Khan Jazzi is hurling life tgreats at him.

He told police Ijaz Khan Jazzi warned him that his (Zia) days were counted and he might be killed by shooting into forehead during election campaign.

Zia Ullah Shah also told police that Jazzi had not only committed a crime by hurling threats at him but also spoiled the peaceful elec­tion atmosphere of city besides terrorising people of constituen­cy. He appealed police to register case against accused and to arrest him. Police, while taking action, filed case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, a heavy contin­gent of Rawalpindi police raided residence of PTI ex-Nazim UC 25 Gul Zarin Khan and held his young son illegally that too with­out arrest warrants, sources said. They added the young son of PTI leader was moved to some unknown location by the police.

PTI leadership condemned the illegal raid of police and de­manded his earlier release.