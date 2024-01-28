Police devises security plan for Peshawar

Peshawar - A special security plan has been implemented for the meeting venue and its surroundings, as confirmed by SSP Operation on Saturday. Under this plan, 800 police officers and personnel have been strategically deployed. The security setup includes BDU, Sniffer Dog, RRF, Walk-Through Gates, Ladies Police, along with the active presence of the Ababil squad, city patrol force, and local police who are continuously patrolling the area.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi emphasized that he personally monitors the security arrangements. The checks have been made more stringent, particularly at vital points such as entry and exit locations. Ensuring law and order and prioritizing the city’s security remain at the forefront, as stated by SSP Operations when addressing inquiries about the organization of public meetings.