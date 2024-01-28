Poor show at Liaqat Bagh by PML-N Rawalpindi Div irks Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - PML-N candidates from Rawalpindi Division couldn’t put up a decent show at the famous Liaqat Bagh ground rally on Saturday inviting displeasure by their party president and former prime minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif. The rally was scheduled to start at noon on Saturday but it started by 3:45pm since Shehbaz was at the PML-N manifesto launch in Lahore. There are seven National Assembly and 13 Provincial Assembly candidates in Rawalpindi district contesting for the general elections.

According to observers, around 3000 to 4000 people attended the rally which made Shehbaz limit his speech to 11 minutes. According to sources, She­hbaz Sharif went to Chaudhary Tanveer’s residence after the rally summoned by party leader Hanif Ab­basi along with local leadership, and scolded them for the poor performance. The party sources con­firmed to The Nation that there is infighting and grouping in the Rawalpindi Division leadership. Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez who didn’t get the ticket for the provincial seat is not campaigning for the par­ty at all. Shehbaz Sharif also told him to get active and start participating in the electioneering. Sajjad Khan, contesting election from PP-18, is not on talk­ing terms with Daniyal Chaudhry who is contesting from NA-57. Sajjad Khan was not even allowed to get on the stage at the rally at Liaqat Bagh.

Nasir Butt, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, has spent all his time in London with Nawaz Sharif while he was in self-exile, is also not campaigning in PP-16 where his ticket application was rejected and was awarded to Zia Ullah Shah who has served that constituency as MPA only for once. Malik Ibrar, a party candidate of NA-55, is not on talking terms with Chaudhry Tanveer since Tanveer’s nephew didn’t get a ticket for a provincial seat under Malik Ibrar. The sources also confirmed that Malik Ibrar didn’t bring people from his constituency since the rally was in the constituency of Hanif Abbasi.

Sarfaraz Afzal was denied a ticket of PML-N and he’s contesting as an independent candidate against PML-N nominee Haji Pervez from PP-19. This also resulted in the split of the votes of PML-N. Malik Shakeel Awan, a former PML-N MNA from Rawalpindi, is also not active in his constituency since he was also denied the party ticket. Even though the local leadership claimed that it was a local rally of two constituencies and only locals at­tended the rally, it was observed that most folks had come from outside Rawalpindi. The whole show was finished in 40 minutes. PML-N was also wiped out in the 2018 elections from Rawalpindi because of grouping and infighting. There were several PML-N former union council chairmen and MPAs who didn’t comment on the reasons for the small number of participants at the rally and pre­ferred to keep silence when The Nation raised sev­eral questions about the party infighting.