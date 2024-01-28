Sunday, January 28, 2024
PPP candidate for NA-27, PK-69 vows pro-poor policies

Ahmad Nabi
January 28, 2024
Khyber  -   Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate for NA-27 and PK-69, Shah Rehman, emphasized the party’s commitment to uplifting and developing the impoverished sections of society. During a recent “Meet the Press” event at Landi Kotal press club in the Khyber district, he asserted that PPP has consistently prioritized the well-being of the downtrodden classes.

Shah Rehman highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken during PPP’s previous rules, including the guaranteed right to vote for tribesmen, the devolution of self-governing authorities through the 18th amendment, the renaming of the North West Frontier Province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the launch of pro-people projects like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Confident in PPP’s competence, Shah Rehman claimed that the party could effectively navigate the country through existing economic and other crises if given the opportunity to govern. He emphasized PPP’s distinct approach, stating that unlike other political parties, PPP enters elections not merely for power but with a genuine commitment to serve the masses.

Mr. Shinwari criticized former parliamentarians in the constituencies for their inefficiency, highlighting the continued deprivation of basic rights for tribesmen, such as access to clean water, education, healthcare, and job facilities. Urging tribesmen to recognize PPP’s genuine efforts, he called on them to cast their votes for the party, emphasizing PPP as the true well-wishers of the people.

Ahmad Nabi

