PPP, TNFJ join hands for general elections

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approached Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafferia (TNFJ) to gain support for upcom­ing general elections. A PPP high-level delegation led by senior leader Nayyer Hussain Bukhari held discussions with TNFJ political cell in Rawal­pindi on Saturday. Both sides agreed to join hands for gener­al elections 2024. On the occa­sion, Bukhari also recalled PPP and TNFJ’s joint fight against General Zia’s dictatorship in the country. Nayyer said Agha Hamid Moosvi was a strong voice for the rule of law, civil supremacy and basics rights of the people. He said TNFJ always preferred national in­terests. Both parties agreed to work together in future.