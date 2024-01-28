PPP, TNFJ join hands for general elections

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approached Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafferia (TNFJ) to gain support for upcoming general elections. A PPP high-level delegation led by senior leader Nayyer Hussain Bukhari held discussions with TNFJ political cell in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Both sides agreed to join hands for general elections 2024. On the occasion, Bukhari also recalled PPP and TNFJ’s joint fight against General Zia’s dictatorship in the country. Nayyer said Agha Hamid Moosvi was a strong voice for the rule of law, civil supremacy and basics rights of the people. He said TNFJ always preferred national interests. Both parties agreed to work together in future.