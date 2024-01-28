Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP, TNFJ join hands for general elections

Agencies
January 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approached Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafferia (TNFJ) to gain support for upcom­ing general elections. A PPP high-level delegation led by senior leader Nayyer Hussain Bukhari held discussions with TNFJ political cell in Rawal­pindi on Saturday. Both sides agreed to join hands for gener­al elections 2024. On the occa­sion, Bukhari also recalled PPP and TNFJ’s joint fight against General Zia’s dictatorship in the country. Nayyer said Agha Hamid Moosvi was a strong voice for the rule of law, civil supremacy and basics rights of the people. He said TNFJ always preferred national in­terests. Both parties agreed to work together in future.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1706340830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024