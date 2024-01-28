PPP unveils manifesto as polls approach fast

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Saturday announced its detailed manifesto, presenting its plans for the people if it assumes power after a victory in the February 8 polls.
Taking to X, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shared the manifesto, named “Chuno Nai Soch Ko” (Choose new thinking).
“The PPP is the only party with a plan to combat poverty, unemployment & inflation,” he wrote in his post on X. The manifesto mainly focuses on how to combat poverty and provide facilities to the working and lower class. It also touched the issue like healthcare facilities, education, food security and women’s empowerment.
The PPP also promised to double the real incomes of wage earners by ensuring growth, investments and job creation as a real-time priority. The party promised that the minimum wage will be increased in real terms by 8% every year to take it to the living wage.
The party will also launch the “Bhook Mitao Programme” which will ensure food security by aiming to make nutritious food available at affordable prices. According to the manifesto, the PPP will issue labour cards to the country’s labour class. Through this card, the working class can pay their children’s school fees, avail health insurance and obtain old age benefits.
According to the party manifesto, stipend would be provided for one year through the Youth Card to educated young men and women. The party, once back in power, will also issue a ‘Haari Kisan Card’ to provide subsidies on DAP and urea fertilizer. The manifesto, titled “Chuno Nai Soch Ko,” outlines a comprehensive plan for inclusive development and transformative change, centering on economic gains anchored in social justice.