PPP unveils manifesto as polls approach fast

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Saturday an­nounced its detailed manifesto, presenting its plans for the people if it assumes power after a victory in the February 8 polls.

Taking to X, party chairman Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari shared the manifesto, named “Chuno Nai Soch Ko” (Choose new thinking).

“The PPP is the only party with a plan to com­bat poverty, unemployment & inflation,” he wrote in his post on X. The manifesto mainly focuses on how to combat poverty and provide facilities to the working and lower class. It also touched the is­sue like healthcare facilities, education, food secu­rity and women’s empowerment.

The PPP also promised to double the real in­comes of wage earners by ensuring growth, in­vestments and job creation as a real-time prior­ity. The party promised that the minimum wage will be increased in real terms by 8% every year to take it to the living wage.

The party will also launch the “Bhook Mitao Pro­gramme” which will ensure food security by aim­ing to make nutritious food available at affordable prices. According to the manifesto, the PPP will issue labour cards to the country’s labour class. Through this card, the working class can pay their children’s school fees, avail health insurance and obtain old age benefits.

According to the party manifesto, stipend would be provided for one year through the Youth Card to educated young men and women. The party, once back in power, will also issue a ‘Haari Kisan Card’ to provide subsidies on DAP and urea fer­tilizer. The manifesto, titled “Chuno Nai Soch Ko,” outlines a comprehensive plan for inclusive devel­opment and transformative change, centering on economic gains anchored in social justice.