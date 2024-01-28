Protests erupt against power outage in Karachi

KARACHI - The citizens of Karachi’s Liaquatabad town area blocked the road to record their protest after experiencing a prolonged power outage in Bandhani Colony on Saturday. According to the details, the flow of traffic has been suspended on the road from Hasan Square to Liaquatabad after the protestors blocked the road after experiencing a prolonged power outage in their area. Due to the protest the flow of traffic also got affected on surrounding roads, while road connected to Gharibabad furniture market has also been closed for general traffic.