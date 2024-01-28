Sunday, January 28, 2024
Protests erupt against power outage in Karachi

Agencies
January 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The citizens of Karachi’s Liaqua­tabad town area blocked the road to record their protest after expe­riencing a prolonged power out­age in Bandhani Colony on Sat­urday. According to the details, the flow of traffic has been sus­pended on the road from Hasan Square to Liaquatabad after the protestors blocked the road after experiencing a prolonged power outage in their area. Due to the protest the flow of traffic also got affected on surrounding roads, while road connected to Gharib­abad furniture market has also been closed for general traffic.

Agencies

