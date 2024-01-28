Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI Larkana office-bearers join PPP

PTI Larkana office-bearers join PPP
Web Desk
1:16 PM | January 28, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Larkana chapter’s secretary-general Ashiaq Jatoi along with other party workers on Sunday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Jatoi along with his companions quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and announced to support Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Jameel Soomro on PS-11, Larkana seat.

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate from NA-194, Larkana, Saifullah Abro withdrew in favor of Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Following the development, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express his gratitude to Saifullah Abro to support him in the elections from NA-194.

“Grateful to PTI ticket holder NA194 Senator Abro for his support. PTI workers across the county are beginning to understand that the only way to stop PMLN is to vote for PPPs arrow on Feb 8th. I also appeal to political workers from all parties to vote smartly and we can pull off a surprise on Election Day,” Bilawal Bhutto said in his post on X.

FC foils bid to smuggle 379000 liters of Iranian diesel on Sindh-Balochistan border

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1706421064.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024