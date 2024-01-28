PTI Larkana office-bearers join PPP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Larkana chapter’s secretary-general Ashiaq Jatoi along with other party workers on Sunday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Jatoi along with his companions quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and announced to support Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Jameel Soomro on PS-11, Larkana seat.

On Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate from NA-194, Larkana, Saifullah Abro withdrew in favor of Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Following the development, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express his gratitude to Saifullah Abro to support him in the elections from NA-194.

“Grateful to PTI ticket holder NA194 Senator Abro for his support. PTI workers across the county are beginning to understand that the only way to stop PMLN is to vote for PPPs arrow on Feb 8th. I also appeal to political workers from all parties to vote smartly and we can pull off a surprise on Election Day,” Bilawal Bhutto said in his post on X.