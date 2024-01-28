QWP chief targets ECP over delayed polling scheme

Peshawar - Expressing frustration at the delayed unveiling of the polling scheme, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of violating the law by postponing the issuance of the polling scheme for the general election scheduled for February 8.

Addressing a gathering in Doaba area in Charsadda district, he emphasized that, according to the law, the ECP should have announced the polling scheme 30 days before the election. However, the election watchdog missed both deadlines, failing to publish the polling scheme within the stipulated time frames.

Commenting on the ECP’s plan to use the Election Management System (EMS) for election results, Aftab Sherpao recalled the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS), stating that it was still fresh in memory. He urged the election commission to refrain from experimentation and ensure the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election.

The QWP leader highlighted the unscheduled and excessive load-shedding of electricity and gas as the main problems faced by the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He pointed out that skyrocketing inflation, coupled with record gas and electricity load-shedding, was making life even more difficult for the people.

Aftab Sherpao also lamented that although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generated cheap and surplus hydel electricity, local residents were still experiencing excessive power cuts and receiving inflated bills.

Promising not to let the people down, Aftab Sherpao vowed that the QWP would honor its pledges and spare no effort to work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the well-being of its residents. He emphasized that his party believed in serving the people without consideration for political affiliations and advised voters to scrutinize the track record of candidates before casting their ballots.