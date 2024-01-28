Sunday, January 28, 2024
Rain in parts of country most likely today: PMD

Agencies
January 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   In a recent update, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued a weather forecast predict­ing rain and snowfall at iso­lated places across several regions of the country from today (Sunday). According to Met Office, the affected areas include Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, and coastal areas of Balochistan, with the an­ticipated weather conditions lasting from January 27- 31. It said, “A continental air mass is prevailing over most parts of country, with a shal­low westerly wave expected to impact the upper regions.” “As a result, predominantly cold weather is forecast for most areas, with upper dis­tricts experiencing very cold temperatures.” “Additionally, dense fog is expected to per­sist in the plain areas of Pun­jab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. The contin­uous low daytime tempera­tures are likely to contribute to very cold weather in fog-affected regions, it added. The PMD has issued alerts to the relevant authorities, urg­ing them to be prepared for the potential impacts of the forecast rain and snowfall over the next four days.

Agencies

