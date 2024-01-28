Rainfall, snowfall forecast for KP’s upper districts

Abbottabad - The Meteorological Department issued a forecast on Saturday, predicting the possibility of rainfall and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from January 27. Following this, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a notification, urging all district administrations to remain vigilant and prepared for potential weather- related challenges.

After a two-month-long dry spell, the rain and snowfall are expected to affect districts including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan. Local administrations in these areas have taken precautionary measures to tackle any untoward situations.