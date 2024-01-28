Sunday, January 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rainfall, snowfall forecast for KP’s upper districts

APP
January 28, 2024
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

Abbottabad  -   The Meteorological Department issued a forecast on Saturday, predicting the possibility of rainfall and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from January 27. Following this, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a notification, urging all district administrations to remain vigilant and prepared for potential weather- related challenges.

After a two-month-long dry spell, the rain and snowfall are expected to affect districts including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan. Local administrations in these areas have taken precautionary measures to tackle any untoward situations.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1706421064.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024