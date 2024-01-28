Reduced power tariff to revive economic activities: FBATI

KARACHI - President Federal B Area Trade and Industries (FBATI), Syed Raza Hussain has said the decision to cut down the power tariff by 7 cents will give a little relief to indus­trial consumers across the country. Lauding the role of the caretaker government in announcing the reduction of the power tariff from 16 cents per KWh to 9 cents per KWh, the FBATI President urged the upcoming gov­ernment to further revise down the power tariff to empower industries to cur­tail their cost of doing busi­ness significantly, enhancing industrial production for the local and export markets. President FBATI also under­scored the need for uninter­rupted supplies of electric­ity to industrial consumers for a positive and attractive business climate, improving the investment climate of the country while attracting investment from local and foreign investors in multiple sectors ultimately. Further, the competitiveness of the local brands with this de­cision will be improved, which will also support the growth of exports to various foreign countries, particu­larly the SECP, he added. He also requested the interim government to issue the no­tification immediately to re­vive hope for industrialists and businessmen to sustain their businesses on the road to recovery, growth, and de­velopment. Rationalizing the electricity tariff at the domestic level will also aid power utilities in recover­ing bills and due payments from industrial customers on time, whereas the bur­den of circular debts in the energy sector can be par­tially impacted positively, he further said. Raza also mentioned that the passage of relief to petroleum prices in the recent few weeks also curtailed the logistics costs of the industries, urging the government to further revise petroleum product prices at a domestic level.