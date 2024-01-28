RISJA honours senior sports journalists

Sunday, January 28, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024
LAHORE    -   Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Jour­nalists Association (RISJA-R) has kept its tradition alive by honouring senior sports journalists, who have devoted decades of services to the profession. 

Two of the leading sports journalists Shaharyar Khan and Gabrial de Souza were honoured on the completion of thirty years in sports journalism. Pay­ing tributes to the two, Abdul Mohi Shah stressed on the youngsters to work hard in order to make a name for themselves in this noble profession like the two have done during their illustrious career. Faheem Anwar Khan also praised the two for the dedication and sincerity they have shown for the profession. 

President RISJA Afzal Javed said that the pioneer of RISJA in the re­gion Mohi Shah has always tried to acknowledge services of seniors and has encouraged newcomers in learn­ing the art of journalism. 

“I appreciate Mohi Shah and Fa­heem Anwar for guiding the sports fraternity in the region in getting the required sports journalism knowl­edge. They also stay at the forefront in acknowledging the services of seniors like the way they have done today.” 

Afzal Javed announced holding a workshop for young sports journal­ists where they will be given lectures on sports coverage and on drafting stories. Shaharyar Khan thanked the house on acknowledgement of servic­es he and Gabrial rendered in the field. “We are thankful to RISJA members for showing support and honoring us on completion of 30 years in service.”

