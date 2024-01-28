Rs636.1m fine imposed on 5,728 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 5,728 power pilferers during the last 142 days and imposed a fine of over Rs 636.1 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Satur­day that over 13.8 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs. 442.8 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 5371 cases were registered against power theft in vari­ous police stations whereas the police also ar­rested 4618 pilferers so far. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1411 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.161.3 million on them under the head of 3636,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 944 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs106.2 million under 2350,000 detection units.

Similarly, 645 cases of electricity theft were de­tected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.78.2 million under 1984,000 detection units. He further said that 823 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.88.4 million under 1794,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 1461 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.148.5 million for 3100,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 435 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.53.2 million for 1000,000 detection units, spokesman added.