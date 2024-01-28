Sabalenka overpowers Zheng to retain Australian Open crown

MELBOURNE - Aryna Sabalenka produced an utterly dominant display to become the first woman in 11 years to retain the Australian Open title and send out a warn­ing to her rivals with her second Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The Belarusian blew away Zheng Qinwen 6-3 6-2 in 76 minutes with a show of power that overwhelmed the Chinese 12th seed, emulating compa­triot Victoria Azarenka’s 2012- 13 feat by winning the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup back-to-back. Sabalenka came into the match without having dropped a set at the year’s first major and stayed perfect to join Ash Barty, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Lindsay Daven­port in the elite club of players to have done so this century.

“I’m speechless right now,” Sa­balenka said at her press confer­ence as she sipped a glass of wine. “I don’t know how to describe my emotions. But definitely I’m super, super happy and proud of everything I was able to achieve so far. “Yeah, just happy with the level I played to­day. She’s a great player and very tough oppo­nent.”

Sabalenka dropped only one set at last year’s tournament and her dominance this year is a further reflection of the matu­rity and emotional control she has built in the last 12 months. “I didn’t want to be a player who won it and disappeared,” Sa­balenka said. “I wanted to show I’m able to be consistently there and I’m able to win another one. “That’s why no matter what the result, win or lose, we’re always working hard, we’re always looking for things to im­prove in my game.”

Sabalenka’s rip-roaring form has helped her reach at least the semi-finals at the last six majors including at Wim­bledon last year, having missed the 2022 event at the All Eng­land Club due to Russian and Belarusian players being banned. Like last year, the trophy will not mention where Sabalenka comes from as she is compet­ing without national affiliation under conditions imposed on Russian and Belarusian players in tennis since Russia’s 2022 in­vasion of Ukraine.

Soon after defending the Australian Open title, Sabalen­ka raised her arms before run­ning to her team and patting the bald head of fitness trainer Jason Stacy, which she has been signing in marker pen as a pre-match ritual throughout the tournament. Sabalenka will remain at number two behind Iga Swiatek, who crashed out in the third round.

Zheng, meanwhile, cut a dis­appointed figure as she pon­dered what might have been. “I wasn’t playing my best tennis, I wasn’t feeling that good out there,” she said. “I think I can learn more with the loss today and then I hope next time I can come back as a better tennis player and come back stronger.”