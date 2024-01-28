SCCI VP seeks govt role to boost furniture industry

Peshawar - The vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ijaz Afridi, has called upon the government to take practical measures to promote the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressing the concerns of businesspeople associated with this sector. Afridi emphasized the pivotal role of the furniture industry in economic development and the enhancement of the country’s exports. Speaking as the chief guest at the International Furniture and Craft Fair Pakistan 2024 Expo in Peshawar, Afridi highlighted the need to elevate the industry to optimal levels.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of various Pakistani and international furniture stalls, with RF Events Private Limited CEO Dr. Nazish Faisal, organizers, and business community representatives in attendance. Afridi praised the diverse furniture designs showcased during the exhibition and encouraged RF Events Private Limited and other brands to share their concerns with SCCI for resolution at a chamber level with the government.

Afridi noted the immense potential for investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the creation of maximum opportunities for industry promotion and investment. During the event, the expo organizer discussed plans for a Furniture Expo (Pak-Afghan Transit Exhibition) in Kabul, seeking collaboration from the chamber. Afridi expressed SCCI’s readiness to cooperate in this endeavor.

Expressing satisfaction with the organization of the mega furniture expo in Peshawar, Afridi expressed hope for the continuity of such events in the future across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, and other parts of the country. Subsequently, Afridi visited various stalls in the exhibition, commending the furniture designs and quality exhibited by various brands.