Seat adjustment: Smooth sailing for Aleem Khan in Lahore’s NA117

LAHORE - National assembly constituency Lahore NA-117, which is referred as the gateway constituency of Lahore is poised for a political showdown in the upcoming general elections. Several candidates from different political parties will be contesting each other to book their National assembly membership from NA- 117. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), president and real estate tycoon Abdul Aleem Khan, is the major contender from this constituency . Aleem , who was once considered a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is set to contest the general election against his former political party Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI), he is contesting on the election symbol of Eagle. In 2018 Aleem Khan won a provincial assembly seat from Lahore’s PP-158 constituency. He was made senior minister in Punjab CM Usman Buzdar’s provincial cabinet. Another former PTI leader and prominent singer Abrarul Haq has chosen to run independently from this constituency. PTI has fielded the first timer, advocate Ali Ijaz Buttar into battle front of NA 117. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party’s veteran and former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Asif Hashmi also enters the race. Asif Hashmi’s political journey is deeply intertwined with the PPP. Having worked closely with iconic figures such as former Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, Asif Hashmi carries a legacy of dedicated service within the party. His career took shape, when ZAB appointed him as an advisor to former Punjab Governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar. Later, he assumed the role of advisor to former CM Punjab Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi in 1975. During Benazir Bhutto’s first tenure, Asif Hashmi served as an advisor to the Ministry of Railway, and in her second tenure, he was entrusted with the advisory role in the Industries and Production Department. Despite a defeat in his first electoral attempt in 2008, he managed to secure approximately 40,000 votes, marking a resilient start to his political career. In 2008 PPP co-chairman and the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari appointed him as chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). NA-117, constituency is compromised of areas such as Shahdara, Ravi Road, Timber Market, Baigum Kot and Badami Bagh, covering significant portion of Lahore. The demographic composition reflects a predominantly low-income stratum, with key bradaris including Kakezai, Pathans, Rajpoots and Shakargarhi. These diverse communities contribute to the complex sociopolitical dynamics of the constituency. The total registered votes in NA- 117 amount to 520,453, with 282,202 male voters and 238,251 female voters. Historically, this constituency has undergone changes in designation, being NA-121 in the 2018 election and NA- 118 in the 2008 and 2013 elections. Muhammad Riaz Malik of PML-N secured consecutive victories in 2008, 2013, and 2018 general elections. In 2018 election, Muhammad Riaz Malik secured 51% of the total casted votes, receiving 97,205 out of the 207,800 votes cast. Two provincial assembly constituencies, PP-145 and PP-146, are intricately linked with NA-117, highlighting the interplay between national and provincial politics. Asif Hashmi’s son Faraz Hashmi is also contesting election under PPP banner from PP-146. The association of these constituencies adds another layer of complexity to the electoral landscape, demanding strategic planning from the candidates. The unwavering support of PML-N for Aleem khan from NA-117 constituency is a distinctive feature of this competition. PML-N’s decision to refrain from nominating any candidates against Aleem Khan, as part of a seat adjustment agreement with IPP, provides a strategic advantage to Aleem Khan. This unconditional support from PML-N potentially positions Aleem Khan favourably against his contenders. PML-N’s provincial assembly candidates from NA-117’s allied constituencies PP- 145 and PP-146 , Sami Ullah Khan and Ghazali Saleem Butt respectively are rallying support for IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan. The core issues faced by the residents of NA-117 are reflective of broader national concerns. Load shedding, inflation, deteriorating infrastructure including broken roads and streets, gas shortages and sewerage problems are the pressing challenges. During interactions with constituents, a prevailing sentiment of disappointment was apparent as residents expressed skepticism about leaders caring for them postelections. Additionally, a ‘sympathy’ factor favouring PTI due to crackdown against the former ruling party post May 9 adds another layer to the electoral battle. The hate and revengeful factor of PTI’s activists supporters against Aleem khan could prove crucial for PTI candidates, including Ali Ijaz Buttar in securing votes and gaining the trust of the people. NA-117 Lahore Constituency stands at the nexus of a multi-dimensional electoral battle. The participation of Aleem Khan, Abrarul Haq, Ali Ijaz Buttar and Asif Hashmi will collectively determine the outcome, along with the historical context, population structure and issues faced by residents. Addressing these factors and being aware of the concerns of voters will be key for candidates seeking success in NA-117.