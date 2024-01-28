Security Council to meet after UN top court’s Gaza ruling

United Nations, United States - The UN Security Council will meet next week over the deci­sion by the global body’s top court calling for Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, the council’s presiden­cy announced Friday. The Wednesday meeting was called for by Algeria, whose ministry of foreign affairs said it would give “bind­ing effect to the pronounce­ment of the International Court of Justice on the pro­visional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation.” The ICJ on Friday said Isra­el must prevent genocidal acts in its war with Hamas and allow aid into Gaza, but stopped short of calling for an end to the fighting. The decision “gives the clear message that in order to do all the things that they are asking for, you need a cease­fire for it to happen,” Pales­tinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said. “So fasten your seat belts,” he said, hinting that the Arab Group, represented on the council by Algeria, would push for one. The Securi­ty Council, long divided on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, has only agreed to two res­olutions since the October 7 Hamas attacks sparked the latest round of fighting. In December, it demanded aid deliveries “at scale” to Ga­za’s besieged population, while Israel’s ally the Unit­ed States has kept out calls for a ceasefire despite inter­national pressure. The cur­rent fighting started with the unprecedented attack by Hamas that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Isra­el, mostly civilians, accord­ing to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures. Militants also seized about 250 hostages and Israel says around 132 of them remain in Gaza, in­cluding the bodies of at least 28 dead captives. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas and launched a military offen­sive that the health minis­try in Gaza says has killed at least 26,083 people, about 70 percent of them women and children.