SESAME Users Meeting concludes on Saturday

ISLAMABAD - The two-day SESAME Users Meeting concluded on Saturday after thoughtful lectures by the experts from the United King­dom, France, Jordan and Pakistan in presence of more than 100 participants in person and online.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the OIC SESAME Users meeting, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof Dr. M Iqbal Choudhary said that the SESAME (Synchrotron Light for Experimental Science in the Middle East) is the most impor­tant and expensive scientific fa­cility available in the entire de­veloping region.

He said, “SESAME is an elabo­rate, expensive, and impactful facility in the OIC region and expressed his thanks to the gov­ernment of Jordan for hosting this facility.”

He said, “SESAME has the po­tential to transform the entire scientific landscape of the Mid­dle East and OIC region for good.”

Prof Choudhary said, “By us­ing this huge infrastructure, re­searchers can perform experi­ments not only in a much better, more precise, and more efficient manner, but they can also con­duct scientific studies that are not possible without such a facility.”

He said, “OIC-COMSTECH is pleased to work with SESAME and its users to facilitate its use in the least developed member states.”

Prof Choudhary mentioned, “We are discussing the possibili­ty of holding three SESAME user meetings in Nigeria for Anglo­phone Africa, Senegal for Fran­cophone Africa, and Kazakhstan for Central Asia.”

Prof Choudhary mentioned that COMSTECH offered 25 trav­el grants annually to SESAME us­ers from LDC and OIC countries.

The Ambassador of Jordan, Dr Maen Khreasat, as chief guest of the inaugural session, said, “Our collective focus is on the future and advancing our understand­ing of the scientific and techni­cal marvels within the domain of synchrotron beamlines and their diverse applications.”

He said, “SESAME stands as a beacon for collaboration, bring­ing together minds from across the OIC member states to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation.”

Dr Khreasat said, “Jordan, as the host country for SESAME, has played a pivotal role in fos­tering an environment that en­courages scientific inquiry and cross-cultural collaboration.”

He said, “Jordan has commit­ted itself to providing the neces­sary resources and support to ensure the success of SESAME.”

Dr Khreasat said, “The part­nership between COMSTECH and SESAME serves as a shining example of diplomacy through science. This collaboration is a testament to the belief that, by working together, we can overcome obstacles and build a brighter future for all.”

He said, “The collaboration between COMSTECH and SESA­ME holds immense promise for the Middle East.”

Dr Khreasat said, “As we cel­ebrate the achievements of SESAME, it is crucial to highlight the bilateral relations between Jordan and Pakistan. The ties be­tween the two nations are deep­ly rooted in history, culture, and shared values.” He said, “Jordan and Pakistan can explore oppor­tunities for joint research initia­tives, academic exchanges, and technology transfer.

He said, “Let us continue to build bridges, both scientific and diplomatic, and work towards a future where the pursuit of knowledge knows no borders.”

The Director General (DG) of Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Coop­eration Saudi Arabia, Dr Abdur Noor Sekendi, was the guest of honor. He appreciated the orga­nization of the SESAME Users Meeting by COMSTECH.

He said, “SESAME is a beacon of collaboration.”

He said, “Through such col­laborative efforts, we can help overcome challenges, and he en­couraged the participants of the meeting to enhance networking for enhanced collaboration.”